BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 170,568 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,568 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $54,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

