BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 74,227 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,227 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.60% of Camden Property Trust worth $63,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,465,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,478,000 after acquiring an additional 277,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,041,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.72. 508,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.29. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.