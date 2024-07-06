BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,437 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.18% of Diamondback Energy worth $65,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.73 and a 52 week high of $211.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

