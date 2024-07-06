BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $70,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.86. 945,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.89.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

