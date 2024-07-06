BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1,833,974.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 495,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,173 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $56,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,118,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter.

IWP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.01. 535,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,143. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.78. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

