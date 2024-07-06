Bodycote (LON:BOY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $666.25

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 666.25 ($8.43) and traded as high as GBX 707 ($8.94). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 698 ($8.83), with a volume of 151,805 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 620 ($7.84) to GBX 710 ($8.98) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 720.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 666.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

In other Bodycote news, insider Ben Fidler sold 44,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.78), for a total value of £311,918.30 ($394,533.65). 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

