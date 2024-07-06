BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,921,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,095,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $107,385,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,373,000 after buying an additional 99,970 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.76. 1,823,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,694. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.97. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $260.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

