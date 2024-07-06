BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $41,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.87 on Friday, reaching $462.16. 631,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,964. The company has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.22 and a 200-day moving average of $450.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

