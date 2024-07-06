BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $79,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 38,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1563 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

