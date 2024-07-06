BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,068 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in RTX by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $100.37. 6,153,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.12.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

