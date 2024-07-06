BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,183,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $284.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

