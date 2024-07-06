Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.87

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2024

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBFGet Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and traded as high as $64.50. Bombardier shares last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 2,102 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bombardier

Bombardier Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95.

Bombardier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.