Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.87

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and traded as high as $64.50. Bombardier shares last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 2,102 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Bombardier alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bombardier

Bombardier Stock Down 2.3 %

Bombardier Company Profile

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95.

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.