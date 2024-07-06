Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $60.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.88.
BRZE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Braze by 537.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Braze by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,584,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,153,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after buying an additional 480,179 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Braze stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. Braze has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
