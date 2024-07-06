Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Target Price at $46.56

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 170,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 142,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.12 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.