Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Price Target at $191.00

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $169.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.01 and its 200-day moving average is $180.28. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

