Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Price Target at C$11.07

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CG shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,330.65. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,012 shares of company stock worth $105,101. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.18. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$10.25.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$412.37 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.887963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

