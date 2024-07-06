Brokerages Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Price Target at $314.00

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

Insider Activity at FedEx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

In related news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $407,564.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,330.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $407,564.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,183 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,330.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,980 shares of company stock valued at $37,712,646. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

FDX opened at $294.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $302.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.