Brokerages Set Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target at $114.29

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $127.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $76.47 and a 12 month high of $130.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

