Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Target Price at $59.81

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Magna International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Magna International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 2,179.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Magna International by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

