CAE (NYSE:CAE) Lowered to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

CAE stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. CAE has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $835.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.18 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in CAE by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 681,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 119,411 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CAE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $74,413,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,669,000 after acquiring an additional 152,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

