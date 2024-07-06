Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 116,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,427,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,580,000 after buying an additional 666,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 193,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 45,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $33.86.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

