Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,201,851.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.45, for a total transaction of $1,153,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $41,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,201,851.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,544 shares of company stock worth $29,811,740. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.56. The stock had a trading volume of 460,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,684. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $325.00. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

