Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,449 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 131.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,832,000 after buying an additional 74,852 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $107.65. 199,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,561. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

