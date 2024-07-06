Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 57,496 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 161.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,496 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,596,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 855.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 71,830 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GO. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,804.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. 1,575,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,954. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

