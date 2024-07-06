Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,289 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 112.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,110,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.22.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.51. The stock had a trading volume of 331,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,632. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.87.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Stories

