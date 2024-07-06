Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1,029.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,032 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,298 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,020,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Matador Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,083,000 after purchasing an additional 87,299 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,064,000 after purchasing an additional 202,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after buying an additional 531,504 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,508,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.20. 1,851,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,988. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

