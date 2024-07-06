Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $43,516,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $7,856,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 422,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,991,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $106.45. The company had a trading volume of 108,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,661. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

