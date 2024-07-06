Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in América Móvil by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after buying an additional 6,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,860 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $42,575,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $20,341,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $6,315,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

América Móvil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.36. 1,620,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,698. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

About América Móvil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.