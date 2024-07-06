Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 282,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Chewy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Chewy by 38.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,021 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Chewy by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 799,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 93,708 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:CHWY traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. 9,202,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,551,484. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 138.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.03. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,942,371 shares of company stock valued at $541,393,732 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.