Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 132,416 Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Separately, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Auna during the first quarter worth approximately $3,461,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUNA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Auna Price Performance

Shares of Auna stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 268,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,539. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Auna SA has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Auna SA will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Auna

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

