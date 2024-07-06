Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 166.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth about $3,629,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 61.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,326,000 after buying an additional 130,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.74. The stock had a trading volume of 62,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,771. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 198.71 and a beta of 0.96. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $164.79 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.45.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

