Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 698.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,269 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of RxSight worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RxSight by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,150 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter worth $8,226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RxSight by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 133,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RxSight by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in RxSight during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,429,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,393.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,393.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock worth $4,425,250. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RxSight stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.95. 246,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,216. RxSight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RXST shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

