Cardano Trading Down 4.6% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.22 billion and $302.71 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.61 or 0.05271076 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00046457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008214 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00014158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012713 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010444 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,021,269,744 coins and its circulating supply is 35,763,856,341 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

