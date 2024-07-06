CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $27.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CARG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of CarGurus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CarGurus

CarGurus Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ CARG opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,786.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 358.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.