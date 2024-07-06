Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Evercore ISI

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $118.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.50.

NYSE CVNA opened at $128.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92. Carvana has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $136.92. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,293,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $2,071,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,548 shares in the company, valued at $24,572,968.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,923,946 shares of company stock valued at $212,520,806 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 127.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

