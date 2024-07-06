Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of C$412.37 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.07.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.18. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.25.

In other news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall purchased 10,500 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,330.65. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,012 shares of company stock worth $105,101. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

