Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

In related news, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 12,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,943 shares in the company, valued at $874,230.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

