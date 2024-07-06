Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,690,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after buying an additional 506,040 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,549,000 after buying an additional 393,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after buying an additional 212,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $13,396,000.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.26. 210,249 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.80.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

