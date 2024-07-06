Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,273,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 371,831 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 293,538 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,718,000 after buying an additional 249,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,189,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,415,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $279.57.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.