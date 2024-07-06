Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $181,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 819,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,969,000 after purchasing an additional 63,253 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 363,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,973,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $176.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,618. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

