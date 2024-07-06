Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.12. 4,237,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $272.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

