Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 425,935 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

