Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,589,000 after acquiring an additional 448,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,919 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,442 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,374,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,887,000 after purchasing an additional 331,382 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $76.82. 1,251,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,243. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

