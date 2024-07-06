Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 558.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 282.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,997,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 84,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,446 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

