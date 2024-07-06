Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,617. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

