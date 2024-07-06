Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stake Decreased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Chesapeake Energy worth $11,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.83.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

