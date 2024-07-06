Citigroup Cuts Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target to $10.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.83. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,186.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,186.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

