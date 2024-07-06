Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after buying an additional 449,310 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 173,137 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.04. 7,224,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,930,323. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

