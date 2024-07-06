CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

CNB Financial Price Performance

CCNE opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 57,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CNB Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

