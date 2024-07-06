Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.31) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.72) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,825 ($35.73).

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,678 ($33.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,809.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,065 ($26.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,830 ($35.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,705.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,502.53.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,796 ($35.37) per share, with a total value of £4,389.72 ($5,552.39). Insiders bought a total of 508 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

